102 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD

Moving to North Bethesda

No one moves to North Bethesda for itsinexpensive housing, although the cost of living here is preferable to its spendier neighbors, Bethesda and Chevy Chase. In fact, the median home value in this town is a whopping 49% more than Maryland’s average, and 153%--yes, 153%--greater than the average for the rest of the country. Rental rates are sky high too--31% higher than elsewhere in Maryland, and nearly 100% greater than elsewhere in the United States. From elegant and expansive single family homes to luxury sky-rises to studio walk-ins, there are plenty of options for apartment rentals, as well as houses for rent and sale, and they all have one thing in common: big bucks are in order. Looking into rent to own options is another way to get a foot into Bethesdas uber-expensive door. Unless, of course, you have money just waiting to be spent.

Not roomy, but roomies

Because of the extremely high cost of living in Bethesda, many people seek out roommates, or take a room in one of the city’s group houses. North Bethesda is full of young singles and academic-types who don’t spend much time sitting around at home. People work hard and play hard, and most would rather be in the lab or out on the town than in their apartment anyway. If space is not a commodity for you, but access is, then taking advantage of one of these situations can get you into North Bethesda, and may even enlarge your social circle in the process.

What you’ll need

If you’re looking to buy a home in North Bethesda, one thing you’ll need is certain: a big bank account. Aside from that, for both apartment rentals and home rentals, as well as new home purchases, you might as well start preparing the usual documents now, such as references, proof of income, and residential history. And be sure to check your credit before heading out the door. This area is Olympics-status competitive, so you’ll need everything working in your favor to make the best of your home search.

When to look and what to look for

This busy town is full of students, interns and others who come and go throughout the year, although before the start of the academic calendar can be particularly busy. By starting your search at another time, you can avoid the student rush...and the jacked up prices that go with it.

Modern doorman building with an elevator? Historic walk-up on a tree-lined street? There’s really no point in looking until you figure out what you want, and how much you can afford to spend. The options are many, although you will likely be priced out of quite a few of them. And remember, persistence pays in this market.