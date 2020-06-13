Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

102 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
37 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,671
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
29 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,851
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,847
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:05pm
19 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
7 Units Available
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,584
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters less than a block from White Flint Metro Station. Luxury units feature sunrooms, balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Luxury complex features pool, sauna, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,435
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,711
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,510
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
39 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,447
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11424 Dorchester Lane
11424 Dorchester Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3144 sqft
11424 Dorchester Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4 Bed 4 Bath TH in Gated Community - in Rockville - with 1 car Garage - FRESHLY PAINTED - 3 level luxury spacious TH, 4 bedrooms, 4 Full Baths - NEW HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL 4 full bathrooms **across

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6715 Tildenwood Lane
6715 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
2845 sqft
6715 Tildenwood Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious Contemporary Split Level in Tilden Woods - This beautiful corner lot in Tilden Woods is just steps to walking trails and minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail, major roadways and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9917 MARQUETTE DR.
9917 Marquette Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
9917 MARQUETTE DR. Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL SF HOME IN BETHESDA MD - GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED SF HOME IN ASHBURTON. HARDWOOD FLOORS,. UPDATED KITCHEN THAT WALKS OUT TO DECK AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD..

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3900 sqft
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/08/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7008 Tilden Ln
7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3162 sqft
7008 Tilden Ln Available 06/15/20 Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
930 Rose Ave #1506
930 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
930 Rose Ave #1506 Available 08/01/20 Brrand New 1BR 1BA Luxury Condo in Pike & Rose! - Luxury living above the New Hilton Canopy Hotel! 1 BD, 1 BA with balcony, S & S Appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6710 Tildenwood Ln
6710 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2680 sqft
6710 Tildenwood Ln Available 07/01/20 Charming and Beautiful 4BR/3FB North Bethesda Home - Bright and Spacious - Backs to Parkland - Amazing Location - Unique gorgeous Rancher style home Nestled in sought after Tilden Woods neighborhood in North
City GuideNorth Bethesda
"Now rumors abound all over this town/Till you dont know whats true anymore/ But I heard what I heard and I saw what I saw/That day by the pool of Bethesda." (Mindy Jostyn and Jacob Brackman, "Pool of Bethesda")

North Bethesda, Maryland is home to the tony and tuned in. Washington DC’s neighbor to the north, this vibrant urban community of 108,000 is known for its bustling arts and sciences scene: from art galleries, ethnic restaurants and live music to its status as home to some of the world’s most brilliant bio-medical minds. Where else can you find elite research institutions like the National Library of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Naval Medical Center all in one densely packed spot? R.E.M. fans will recognize the name of North Bethesda’s neighboring city, Rockville, to which Michael Stipe warblingly warned us not to return. But residents and visitors alike find plenty of reasons to return to North Bethesda, from its appealing neighborhoods and strong sense of community to everything that goes with proximity to the country’s most prominent powerbrokers.

Moving to North Bethesda

No one moves to North Bethesda for itsinexpensive housing, although the cost of living here is preferable to its spendier neighbors, Bethesda and Chevy Chase. In fact, the median home value in this town is a whopping 49% more than Maryland’s average, and 153%--yes, 153%--greater than the average for the rest of the country. Rental rates are sky high too--31% higher than elsewhere in Maryland, and nearly 100% greater than elsewhere in the United States. From elegant and expansive single family homes to luxury sky-rises to studio walk-ins, there are plenty of options for apartment rentals, as well as houses for rent and sale, and they all have one thing in common: big bucks are in order. Looking into rent to own options is another way to get a foot into Bethesdas uber-expensive door. Unless, of course, you have money just waiting to be spent.

Not roomy, but roomies

Because of the extremely high cost of living in Bethesda, many people seek out roommates, or take a room in one of the city’s group houses. North Bethesda is full of young singles and academic-types who don’t spend much time sitting around at home. People work hard and play hard, and most would rather be in the lab or out on the town than in their apartment anyway. If space is not a commodity for you, but access is, then taking advantage of one of these situations can get you into North Bethesda, and may even enlarge your social circle in the process.

What you’ll need

If you’re looking to buy a home in North Bethesda, one thing you’ll need is certain: a big bank account. Aside from that, for both apartment rentals and home rentals, as well as new home purchases, you might as well start preparing the usual documents now, such as references, proof of income, and residential history. And be sure to check your credit before heading out the door. This area is Olympics-status competitive, so you’ll need everything working in your favor to make the best of your home search.

When to look and what to look for

This busy town is full of students, interns and others who come and go throughout the year, although before the start of the academic calendar can be particularly busy. By starting your search at another time, you can avoid the student rush...and the jacked up prices that go with it.

Modern doorman building with an elevator? Historic walk-up on a tree-lined street? There’s really no point in looking until you figure out what you want, and how much you can afford to spend. The options are many, although you will likely be priced out of quite a few of them. And remember, persistence pays in this market.

Neighborhoods in Bethesda

While Washington DC can feel socially impenetrable thanks to the competitive nature and dog-eat-dog attitudes that come with such intense proximity to power, North Bethesda is a place with tight-knit communities and warm neighbors. From block parties to parades to community swimming pools, North Bethesda is an upscale neighborhood that appeals to a range of demographics. North Bethesda neighborhoods include the following:

Old Georgetown Village:Just steps away from the White Flint Metro station, this community comprises mostly condos and townhomes. Residents enjoy access to green spaces, restaurants, and eclectic shops.

Luxmanor: Home to "Uncle Toms Cabin," this stylish community lives up to it name, containing its fair share of luxury homes...along with a surprising amount of tear-downs. Still, Luxmanor was recently voted one of the best neighborhoods in Bethesda by Bethesda Magazine.

Windermere: You cant beat Windermere’s location, and residents are willing to pay for it. This neighborhood has Prime Beltway access.

Wildwood: Parks, a bike path and a popular neighborhood pool combine with ridiculously easy access to the Beltway and I-270 to make this an extremely sought-after community. A mix of older homes and new construction are within walking distance of a charming shopping center. Residents love living here and are willing to fork over big bucks to do so.

Tilden Woods: This picturesque neighborhood is known for its abundance of wildlife, walking trails and pretty Old Farm Creek, all set against a backdrop of contemporary amenities.

Old Farm: Joining Luxmanor on Bethesda Magazine's list of best local neighborhoods, empty nesters and young families alike flock to Old Farm for its old-fashioned neighborhood feel and big city proximity.

Timberlawn: This quiet community of apartments and townhomes for rent is great for active singles, who enjoy the areas jogging trails. While the setting feels secluded, the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro is within manageable walking distance.

Grosvenor Park: Washingtonians consider this neighborhood of townhouses for rent or to buy one of their best kept secrets. With a green setting, public transportation access, and chic shopping.

Living in Bethesda

Smarts, street and otherwise

Bethesda may be too smart for its own good. It has the unique distinction of being the country’s best-educated city. A whopping 80% of its residents have undergraduate degrees, while nearly 50% have graduate degrees. These folks are all drawn to North Bethesda to go to work at one of its local businesses, premiere research institutions or to join the crowd of commuters headed to points south.

Hop on the bus, Gus

Speaking of the commuting crowd, the average commute for the resident of North Bethesda is 29 minutes. While many who live here have cars, North Bethesda offers convenient access to a number of public transportation options, including the Metro and bus routes. If you're thinking of going outside the Beltway, options abound for hopping on a train or jumping on a plane for parts unknown. Not one, not two, but three local airports can get you wherever you need to go. Really, what more do you need here?

Living in North Bethesda isn't inexpensive, but it sure is appealing to 100,000 plus people who eat, sleep, work, play and innovate in this educated, upscale town of movers and shakers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Bethesda?
The average rent price for North Bethesda rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,220.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Bethesda?
Some of the colleges located in the North Bethesda area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and Northern Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Bethesda?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Bethesda from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

