glenham bedford
471 Apartments for rent in Glenham - Bedford, Baltimore, MD
Last updated September 30 at 07:30pm
4 Units Available
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$828
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4000 Glenarm Avenue
4000 Glenarm Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home - Property Id: 294039 Nicely updated and Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom EOG TH in the Belmar area. Features a ground level concrete porch entrance leading into the freshly painted unit.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
3734 Springwood Avenue
3734 Springwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
***TEXT RON FOR TOURS!*** ***443-447-5238*** Lovley 3 bedroom! Fresh paint throughout! Very spacious living room on the first leve ase well as the beautiful kitchen!Kitchen is updated and modern with great appliances! All bedrooms are spacious with
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5915 Benton Heights Avenue
5915 Benton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore. Re-finished hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features back splash, appliances and plenty cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Glenham - Bedford
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
Excellent location next to MTA bus line, Morgan State University and other schools. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens. Welcoming courtyard and a pet-friendly community.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated March 28 at 08:12pm
2 Units Available
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer junior one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4231 Berger Ave
4231 Berger Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious Baltimore Rowhome - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rowhome will give you all the space you need along with all the updated appliances you want.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2201 Westfield Avenue
2201 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..!!!!!! Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors. Large dining room for those family dinners.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5130 Belair Rd 1
5130 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Upgrade Appliances! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 196449 Immediately available! Fully renovated 1 bedroom apartments available, near county line on Belair and York Rds. Others available very soon.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4711 Pilgrim Rd
4711 Pilgrim Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1304 sqft
Beautifully Renovated New 3BR 2Bath Stand-alone home in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full Bath.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4806 SIPPLE AVENUE
4806 Sipple Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
1568 sqft
WOW!! What an AWESOME Apartment!! Hardwood Floors throughout, renovated kitchen with new appliances and an updated bathroom. The living space will blow you away with generous bedroom size and a phenomenal living room .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4809 Arabia Ave
4809 Arabia Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom House - This 2 story house offers not only plenty of space inside but also a huge patio and backyard space outside. It features a massive master bedroom on the first floor as well as two smaller bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2802 BERWICK AVENUE
2802 Berwick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Parkville 2 bedroom apartment available for lease August 7, 2020! This spacious, 900 square foot unit includes dining room, living room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and a full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2824 FLEETWOOD AVENUE
2824 Fleetwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
13 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM & A DEN HOUSE IN A QUIET HOMEOWNER NEIGHBORHOOD,. CLOSE TO MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY, TRANSPORTATION, & SHOPPING . HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT 1ST AND 2ND FLOOR .
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5507 BELAIR ROAD
5507 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1472 sqft
This could be used as a store front or business. and you could live upstairs. Would be great for Assisted living. It has a large living room area and a second room which could be office or dining room. Nice backyard with porch.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6417 RIDGEVIEW AVENUE
6417 Ridgeview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Check out this 2 level 1200 square feet updated apartment , refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, huge eat in kitchen,laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, updated bathroom, new windows thru-out, nice yard back yard for entertaining.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5838 WESTWOOD AVENUE
5838 Westwood Avenue, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2000 sqft
Great 4 bd/2.5 ba rental property with lots of space! Open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, granite and new appliances. Hardwood and ceramic on first floor, carpet on upper 2 levels. Master bd has walk in closet and fresh new bath.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3034 PINEWOOD AVENUE
3034 Pinewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2328 sqft
Price Reduced. Ready Now! Upper Level Apartment. Comfortable 2 Large Bedroom/1 Full Bath Apartment. (Or 1 Bedroom with Den) Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Kitchen has Microwave, Stove and Refrigerator. Large Backyard with Covered Patio.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2906 GRINDON AVENUE
2906 Grindon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
816 sqft
Charming Second Floor Unit With Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Bedroom and Enclosed Sun Room. Rent Includes, ADT Security Monitoring With Cameras, Water, Laundry Access, Furnishings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6204 Marietta Ave
6204 Marietta Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
Available 08/18/20 2 BED/1 BATH W DECK AND PRIVACY FENCED YARD - Property Id: 317667 Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home driveway and street parking. Property has a large yard with privacy fence and deck.
Results within 5 miles of Glenham - Bedford
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
330 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1702 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
