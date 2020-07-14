All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

1201 North Charles

1201 N Charles St · (401) 396-2468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,220

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1201 North Charles.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: None
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Unreserved parking garage: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1201 North Charles have any available units?
1201 North Charles has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 North Charles have?
Some of 1201 North Charles's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 North Charles currently offering any rent specials?
1201 North Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 North Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 North Charles is pet friendly.
Does 1201 North Charles offer parking?
Yes, 1201 North Charles offers parking.
Does 1201 North Charles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 North Charles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 North Charles have a pool?
No, 1201 North Charles does not have a pool.
Does 1201 North Charles have accessible units?
No, 1201 North Charles does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 North Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 North Charles has units with dishwashers.

