Baltimore City Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM
133 Apartments For Rent Near Baltimore City Community College
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
38 Units Available
Wyman Park
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
22 Units Available
Bolton Hill
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
37 Units Available
Bridgeview-Greenlawn
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
14 Units Available
Leakin Park
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
6 Units Available
Grove Park
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
3 Units Available
East Arlington
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
663 sqft
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
6 Units Available
Hampden
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
832 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
3 Units Available
Woodberry
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clipper Mill in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
3 Units Available
East Arlington
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
696 sqft
Sequoia Manor Apartments in AshburtonSequoia Manor offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Ashburton, one of the finest residential districts of Northwest Baltimore - close to everything you need.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
5 Units Available
Rosemont
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
834 sqft
Gwynn Crest offers a desirable serene setting just outside of Gwynn Crest Park in Baltimore City. The community is tucked away from busy roads yet still provides easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
2 Units Available
Medfield
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
4 Units Available
Hanlon Longwood
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
2 Units Available
West Forest Park
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$908
884 sqft
Prime location near parks, and close to local schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private patio or balcony, air conditioning, garbage disposal and parking. Community has on-site laundry facility, internet access and package receiving services.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
West Forest Park
Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Pet friendly. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-70 and I-695 for a smooth commute. Near John Hopkins University.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Mosher
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$995
1006 sqft
Northwest Townhomes is located in Baltimore, MD. Our community offers spacious 2 bedroom townhomes that feature ample closet space, as well as brand new water heaters and furnaces.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Gwynns Falls Park
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
656 sqft
Suburban Living with the Conveniences of the City - Charming 1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom apartments feature central air and a well-designed kitchen with appliances including range and refrigerator. The building has a large parking lot.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
4 Units Available
Hoes Heights
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
717 sqft
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Garwyn Oaks
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes away from Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park, as well as major bus lines, these apartments offer many amenities. Units were recently renovated with access to on-site laundry and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
2 Units Available
Edgecomb
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
980 sqft
The Village at Jones Falls is an apartment community located in Baltimore City. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments. Our friendly staff and skilled maintenance team are here to make sure your new home is enjoyable.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
West Forest Park
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$799
960 sqft
This community offers on-site parking, laundry facilities and a pet-friendly environment. Units include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and are cable-ready. The property is convenient to Forest Park Market and the Liberty Recreation Center.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Windsor Hills
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$785
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Howard Park
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, and community amenities boast onsite parking as standard. Units come in a choice of 1 or 2 bedrooms. Short walk to Powder Mill Park.