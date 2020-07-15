/
Loyola University Maryland
162 Apartments For Rent Near Loyola University Maryland
Wyman Park
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Guilford
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Woodbrook Village
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,512
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Tuscany - Cantebury
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Mid-Town Belvedere
9 E Mt. Royal
9 East Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
834 sqft
Located across from University of Baltimore and Penn Station. Including retail floors for convenient shopping and cuisine. Sleek apartments with natural light and breathtaking views.
Charles Village
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Tuscany - Cantebury
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,146
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1223 sqft
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse and can enjoy putting green, shuffleboard and bocce court. Dog and cat friendly.
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Tuscany - Cantebury
Carolina
108 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
A short walk to the JHU Homewood campus, this building is at 108-114 West University Parkway.
Loch Raven
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
940 sqft
Ideal for commuters with easy access to the Perring Pkwy, local MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and Northwood Elementary School. Apartments come with full range of kitchen appliances, 24-hr maintenance, on-site laundry and parking.
Lake Walker
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,094
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
950 sqft
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
New Northwood
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Charles Village
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
693 sqft
Maplewood Apartments is located in Baltimore City. We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Wyman Park
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Hampden
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
832 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wyndhurst
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
863 sqft
This stately brick colonial building is located at 909 West University Parkway, within walking distance of JHU and Loyola. Apartments range from studio to 3BR units. This is a cat and dog-friendly facility.
Woodberry
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clipper Mill in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Charles Village
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
600 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Charles North
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer two and three bedroom townhomes that are sure to please even those with the most discriminating tastes.