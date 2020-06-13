Apartment List
/
MD
/
greenbelt
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM

171 Apartments for rent in Greenbelt, MD

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
1 Unit Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
14 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr, Greenbelt, MD
Studio
$1,415
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes away from the Greenbelt Metro stop. UMD shuttle stop just outside. Gym, swimming pool and tennis court perfect for active lifestyles.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7730 HANOVER PKWY
7730 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
210 sqft
OWNER OCCUPIED. Recently renovated apartment is a MUST SEE! **ROOM RENTAL - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH w/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Recently renovated condo is a MUST SEE! Absolutely no pets and non-smoker applicants only.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7810 Hanover Pkwy Apt 203
7810 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please click here to apply ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED This adorable condo FOR 2 PEOPLE is ready to go! Boasts of hardwood floors all throughout, spacious walk-in closets, great layout kitchen, and a beautiful bathroom with a tub in between.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
7509 Mandan Road Suite 104
7509 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7509 Mandan Road Suite 104 in Greenbelt. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7714 HANOVER PARKWAY
7714 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1188 sqft
THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH CONDO ON THIRD FLOOR IN GREENBRAIR COMMUNITY. ENTIRE CONDO HAS GLEAMING H/W FLOORS. RENOVATED KITCHEN w/WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. & SEP. DINING AREA.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8127 MANDAN TERRACE
8127 Mandan Terrace, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Beautifully maintained spacious TH in Greenbelt. Wood Floor on main floor, new carpeting, Freshly Painted. New Appliances. great location. Near BW Parkway, 495, NASA, Shopping. Need credit score of 630+ and income of $50K to qualify.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7229 MORRISON DRIVE
7229 Morrison Drive, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1351 sqft
Nice end unit townhouse. 3 bdrms and 2 baths up. main level living, dining and eat in eat in kitchen. Slider with vertical blinds to deck. Step up dining room. Basement family room with wood fire place.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8015 MANDAN ROAD
8015 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1420 sqft
Great Greenbelt location!! This is a true 3 bedroom with 2 full bath largest unit in the complex. All utilities are included in the rental. Available late June, washer/dryer in unit. When showing, everyone must wear a mask and gloves.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbelt
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
North College Park
7 Units Available
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,358
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
East Riverdale
10 Units Available
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
East Riverdale
3 Units Available
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goddard
1 Unit Available
8661 Greenbelt Road T2
8661 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
8661 Greenbelt Road T2 Available 07/01/20 2 bed 1 bath - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** This unit is located in Greenbelt MD seconds from Greenbelt Rd. Spacious, vibrant, and sunny can only describe this spacious home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North College Park
1 Unit Available
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling! ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5703 Crestwood Place
5703 Crestwood Place, East Riverdale, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
Crestwood Place - New Construction. Ready to go. Over 3000of finished sq footage. 3D Virtual Tour is available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bpB2Nw4xqcW Location Location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8704 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE
8704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1540 sqft
One bedroom available in shared housing. Share the dining area, mini kitchen and bathroom with 3 other people. Bedroom measures 13 X 13. Second floor. Sun filled - good lighting. Rent includes utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6000 WESTCHESTER PARK DR #202
6000 Westchester Park Drive, Prince George's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, large and full of light, second floor condo - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, freshly painted and updated - also boasts living room, large kitchen, separate dining room & family combo -- Short travel distance and close to 495.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6401 KENILWORTH AVENUE
6401 Kenilworth Avenue, East Riverdale, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Very nice Residential totally renovated from the A to the Z fantastic location Need Good Credit and deposit for one month and one month lof rent an enjoy fhis totally renovated residence Rent it and enjor the 5 Bedroom and 3 Full BathsIn the back

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5905 MUSTANG DRIVE
5905 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1632 sqft
Spacious home with 4 finished levels on quiet street. Separate dining room, living room, family room addition, separate rec room/4th bedroom, washer/dryer, private deck and fenced yard, plenty off street parking and central air.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North College Park
1 Unit Available
5028 NANTUCKET ROAD
5028 Nantucket Road, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
Spacious two level home available after July 1st. Large, table-space kitchen. Master bedroom has attached bath. Wood floors and stacked laundry on upper level.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8516 Potomac Ave
8516 Potomac Avenue, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1192 sqft
8516 Potomac Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and spacious 5 BR/2BA minutes from UMD campus - Beautiful 5BR/2BA rambler. Kitchen updated cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit.

Median Rent in Greenbelt

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Greenbelt is $1,420, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,641.
Studio
$1,352
1 Bed
$1,420
2 Beds
$1,641
3+ Beds
$2,164
City GuideGreenbelt
One of the three “green” towns planned in Maryland in 1935. Take that, San Francisco!

Greenbelt is a city in Prince George’s County, Maryland with a population of around 23,070. It’s known as being a public cooperative community that was founded in the New Deal Era. What does this mean, you ask? Basically, that the government would create a self-sufficient community that would operate in an ideal fashion – a utopia of sorts. It set out to help improve lives by having people cooperate with each other and help to ensure everyone had housing and work. The documentary “The City” filmed in 1939 is all about Greenbelt and the idea of this cooperative community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Greenbelt? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Greenbelt

You can find rental apartments and houses for sale, but it’s best to plan a little extra time to look around because people are coming to the area in droves. For that reason it's also a good idea to make sure you have copies of all your necessary paperwork to provide for your landlord or broker in the event you find a hidden gem right away. This includes Identification, proof of income, credit reports, references, bank statements, records for any pets you might have. Units are in such high demand here that you might find yourself in a bidding war, so be prepared to offer a little bit on top of the asking price if you're able to do so.

Greenbelt is a small town with a number of different neighborhoods, here are a few of the popular neighborhoods in town.

Neighborhoods

Greenbriar: This is an apartment complex that feature 729 units. It features quite a few great amenities and can house anyone looking for a sizable apartment for rent. 

Greenbelt Park: Living near Greenbelt Park allows you to take advantage of the wonderful park oasis, featuring a 174-site campground, nine miles of trails and three picnic areas! Hard to believe it’s only 12 miles from D.C.

Belle Point: This area is a great mix of residential and professional buildings. You can find one bedroom apartments for rent, apartment complexes or office spaces here.

Lakewood: Beautiful area with an upscale country club for those who like golfing. Lots of homes for rent and for sale in this area.

Living in Greenbelt

If you’re thinking about moving to Greenbelt, do it soon! The median value of houses has more than doubled since the year 2000! Residents are drawn in by its proximity to D.C. as well as the beautiful park that offers much to see and do. The idea of a cooperative community is pleasing to many, also, more and more so as time goes on. 

June 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report. Greenbelt rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenbelt rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report. Greenbelt rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenbelt rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Greenbelt rents increased significantly over the past month

Greenbelt rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenbelt stand at $1,421 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,641 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Greenbelt's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenbelt, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Greenbelt

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenbelt, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Greenbelt is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Greenbelt's median two-bedroom rent of $1,641 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Greenbelt.
    • While Greenbelt's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Greenbelt than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Greenbelt?
    In Greenbelt, the median rent is $1,352 for a studio, $1,420 for a 1-bedroom, $1,641 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,164 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greenbelt, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Greenbelt?
    Some of the colleges located in the Greenbelt area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Greenbelt?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenbelt from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

    Similar Pages

    Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 Bedrooms
    Greenbelt Apartments with ParkingGreenbelt Cheap Places
    Greenbelt Dog Friendly Apartments