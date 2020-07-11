58 Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD with move-in specials
Good morning Baltimore! Every day's like an open door. Every night is a fantasy. Every sound's like a symphony." (Hairspray Lyrics, "Good Morning, Baltimore").
Howdy! Welcome to Charm City. If you’re a newbie, use this guide to get acquainted. Oh, and don’t act like a stranger and you won’t be treated like one. (Balmer was indeed nominated the U.S. city rudest to tourists!) However, if you’re a vet, feel free to branch out and pick a place you’ve never heard of to explore. Remember, the hip areas don’t stay hip for long—you gotta move with the tide to keep your street cred!
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Baltimore apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Baltimore apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.