58 Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Baltimore apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,656
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
59 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
61 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
22 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,019
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Baltimore
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
35 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
29 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,403
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
77 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
23 Units Available
Little Italy
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,123
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,241
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Westport
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
30 Units Available
Woodbrook Village
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Hanlon Longwood
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Otterbein
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Canton
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,799
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1375 sqft
O'Donnell Apartments is a newly renovated historical building offering luxurious homes with an industrial edge.
City Guide for Baltimore, MD

Good morning Baltimore! Every day's like an open door. Every night is a fantasy. Every sound's like a symphony." (Hairspray Lyrics, "Good Morning, Baltimore").

Howdy! Welcome to Charm City. If you’re a newbie, use this guide to get acquainted. Oh, and don’t act like a stranger and you won’t be treated like one. (Balmer was indeed nominated the U.S. city rudest to tourists!) However, if you’re a vet, feel free to branch out and pick a place you’ve never heard of to explore. Remember, the hip areas don’t stay hip for long—you gotta move with the tide to keep your street cred!

Having trouble with Craigslist Baltimore? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Baltimore, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Baltimore apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Baltimore apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

