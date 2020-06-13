132 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD📍
Fort Meade is a census-designated location, but don't let that bother you; there is plenty to do in this little enclave that is located almost exactly between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore! You have the amenities and advantages of not one, but two major cities, both of which are within a 30-mile drive and you get to live in a quieter and more relaxed location. How cool is that?
This area is easy to move into because that is the norm for a large segment of the population. You will find a great many flexible lease options available here. The standard rules for rental housing apply for first and last month's rent, security deposit and pet deposit. The application process at apartment complexes is generally pretty fast and getting your utilities turned on is often done over the phone with the deposits, when necessary, made online. With all this in mind, you should probably start your housing search a few weeks in advance, giving you ample time to decide where you'd like to live and what amenities will cater to your needs.
In Fort Meade, neighborhoods have been designated for real estate purposes, locally, and for census statistical purposes. For the newcomer, neighborhoods are really only useful to help navigate when the time comes to find an apartment in Fort Meade.
Mapes: If you are wanting a larger house rental, this is the area to begin your search. The homes here are older and the neighborhood more established; it's the oldest residential area of Fort Meade. That was the good news. The bad news is that finding rentals here can be tough. You need to be ready to hand over your money as soon as you find a place. You can find several chain restaurants in this area.
Cooper: This has historically been an area where there are plenty of rental properties available. Looking around the area you will find mostly single-family homes and townhouses built in the past 20 years; there are some older homes that have been updated as well. Cluck-U Chicken is in this area and that makes all the difference in the world!
Argonne Hills: The good news is that there are plenty of rental housing in the form of 3-4 bedroom single-family homes. The bad news is that if your heart is set on hi rise apartments you will have to look elsewhere. Before you go, look around the neighborhood. You might find something you love in this area and there are plenty of local amenities to make it worth a second look. You are close to Veterans Highway here which means Zandi's Grill is close at hand!
You are living in the middle of heaven here. You have pretty decent weather for most of the year with winters being cool and rarely very cold. Summer can be draining with the heat and humidity do you might want to rent a place with a pool. After you get settled in and start meeting your neighbors, go to Cluck-U Chicken. How bad can a place be when they have a Cluck-U Chicken place close to where you live? The name alone is worth moving to Fort Meade! If you are looking for something more along the lines of traditional food, hit Zandi's Grill on Veterans Highway. They are only open for breakfast and lunch but their burgers and onion rings are incredible. If you don't mind driving a mile or so down the road, head over to the Crab Galley for the best seafood you will ever have the pleasure of tasting. They have a host of options but their crab cakes get rave reviews online and the shrimp salad is outstanding.
If you are looking for a great watering hole, where you can hang out with friends, catch the game and drink copious amounts of ice cold beer then you want The Bank Shot Bar and Grill. This sports bar features 17 televisions, 19 pool tables, a dart room and is one of the largest bards in this part of the state. The food here is excellent with the top honors going to the Nachos Grande and the wings. You have five different options on the wings from nice and mild to call the fire department hot!