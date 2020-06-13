132 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD

Living in Fort Meade

You are living in the middle of heaven here. You have pretty decent weather for most of the year with winters being cool and rarely very cold. Summer can be draining with the heat and humidity do you might want to rent a place with a pool. After you get settled in and start meeting your neighbors, go to Cluck-U Chicken. How bad can a place be when they have a Cluck-U Chicken place close to where you live? The name alone is worth moving to Fort Meade! If you are looking for something more along the lines of traditional food, hit Zandi's Grill on Veterans Highway. They are only open for breakfast and lunch but their burgers and onion rings are incredible. If you don't mind driving a mile or so down the road, head over to the Crab Galley for the best seafood you will ever have the pleasure of tasting. They have a host of options but their crab cakes get rave reviews online and the shrimp salad is outstanding.

If you are looking for a great watering hole, where you can hang out with friends, catch the game and drink copious amounts of ice cold beer then you want The Bank Shot Bar and Grill. This sports bar features 17 televisions, 19 pool tables, a dart room and is one of the largest bards in this part of the state. The food here is excellent with the top honors going to the Nachos Grande and the wings. You have five different options on the wings from nice and mild to call the fire department hot!