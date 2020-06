132 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD

Neighborhoods

In Fort Meade, neighborhoods have been designated for real estate purposes, locally, and for census statistical purposes. For the newcomer, neighborhoods are really only useful to help navigate when the time comes to find an apartment in Fort Meade.

Mapes: If you are wanting a larger house rental, this is the area to begin your search. The homes here are older and the neighborhood more established; it's the oldest residential area of Fort Meade. That was the good news. The bad news is that finding rentals here can be tough. You need to be ready to hand over your money as soon as you find a place. You can find several chain restaurants in this area.

Cooper: This has historically been an area where there are plenty of rental properties available. Looking around the area you will find mostly single-family homes and townhouses built in the past 20 years; there are some older homes that have been updated as well. Cluck-U Chicken is in this area and that makes all the difference in the world!

Argonne Hills: The good news is that there are plenty of rental housing in the form of 3-4 bedroom single-family homes. The bad news is that if your heart is set on hi rise apartments you will have to look elsewhere. Before you go, look around the neighborhood. You might find something you love in this area and there are plenty of local amenities to make it worth a second look. You are close to Veterans Highway here which means Zandi's Grill is close at hand!