132 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD

132 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2528 ROLLING FOREST DRIVE
2528 Rolling Forest Drive, Fort Meade, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2462 sqft
Stunning 3 lvl end unit TH 4 bed,3.5 baths w/beautiful upgrades throughout to include hardwood fl. Spacious gourmet kit w/SS appliances, granite, & center island. Dining area w/deck access. Finished LL Rec RM or 4th BR.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7706 DUNCANNON LANE
7706 Duncannon Lane, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2564 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Townhouse. One of the largest models built in the community only steps from the Walking Paths and overflow parking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD
7337 Old Calvary Road, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
Welcome to luxury living , Maintenance free at its finest 6 year old 3 level, spacious open floor plan townhouse with all the upgrades From the brick front to the beautiful large deck , granite counter top , stainless steel appliance hardwood

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2912 MIDDLEHAM COURT
2912 Middleham Court, Fort Meade, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3025 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in this premiere Hanover community. Almost brand new construction with so many extras built in to the home.
13 Units Available
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
27 Units Available
$
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
36 Units Available
36 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
14 Units Available
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Odenton
13 Units Available
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Odenton
18 Units Available
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,658
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7624 Elmcrest Rd
7624 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover. Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7622 Elmcrest Rd
7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2930 sqft
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light.

Odenton
1 Unit Available
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1323 Tree Side Court
1323 Tree Side Court, Odenton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1932 sqft
Come see this ADORABLE Odenton cape cod that will not last! This 3 level SFH is beautifully updated w/4 bedrooms, 2 baths, possible 5th bedroom in the basement and is located on quiet cul-dec-sac.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE
318 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1662 sqft
Multiple applicants in hand currently. Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in June. Community Pool, side walks, play areas. Gas cooking and heat, privacy fence in rear. yard is not enclosed. 1 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1913 SIMONSON COURT
1913 Simonson Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious 3 bedroom town home in Hanover, Maryland. Spacious 3 story, 2 garage, town home offers great features and many amenities, such as an in ground community pool.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE
1804 Chatfield Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse style condo. On main level, new renovated kitchen, updated half bath and large living room / dining room! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and laundry room.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
307 ASSEMBLY POINT COURT
307 Assembly Point Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1612 sqft
Fantastic rental in Seven Oaks! Town home has updated, hardwoods . 3 beds, 2 baths. Master bedroom is entire 3rd floor. Spacious master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Laundry on bedroom level.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2035 ASTILBE WAY
2035 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1662 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ~ bath townhome in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks. Home has been freshly painted. New engineered flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook. New carpet on stairs and 2nd level bedrooms.
City GuideFort Meade
Fort Meade, Maryland, is the location of both the National Security Agency and the Defense Information Systems Agency. In an interesting twist of fate, the science fiction writer Peter David was born here.

Fort Meade is a census-designated location, but don't let that bother you; there is plenty to do in this little enclave that is located almost exactly between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore! You have the amenities and advantages of not one, but two major cities, both of which are within a 30-mile drive and you get to live in a quieter and more relaxed location. How cool is that?

Moving Here

This area is easy to move into because that is the norm for a large segment of the population. You will find a great many flexible lease options available here. The standard rules for rental housing apply for first and last month's rent, security deposit and pet deposit. The application process at apartment complexes is generally pretty fast and getting your utilities turned on is often done over the phone with the deposits, when necessary, made online. With all this in mind, you should probably start your housing search a few weeks in advance, giving you ample time to decide where you'd like to live and what amenities will cater to your needs.

Neighborhoods

In Fort Meade, neighborhoods have been designated for real estate purposes, locally, and for census statistical purposes. For the newcomer, neighborhoods are really only useful to help navigate when the time comes to find an apartment in Fort Meade.

Mapes: If you are wanting a larger house rental, this is the area to begin your search. The homes here are older and the neighborhood more established; it's the oldest residential area of Fort Meade. That was the good news. The bad news is that finding rentals here can be tough. You need to be ready to hand over your money as soon as you find a place. You can find several chain restaurants in this area.

Cooper: This has historically been an area where there are plenty of rental properties available. Looking around the area you will find mostly single-family homes and townhouses built in the past 20 years; there are some older homes that have been updated as well. Cluck-U Chicken is in this area and that makes all the difference in the world!

Argonne Hills: The good news is that there are plenty of rental housing in the form of 3-4 bedroom single-family homes. The bad news is that if your heart is set on hi rise apartments you will have to look elsewhere. Before you go, look around the neighborhood. You might find something you love in this area and there are plenty of local amenities to make it worth a second look. You are close to Veterans Highway here which means Zandi's Grill is close at hand!

Living in Fort Meade

You are living in the middle of heaven here. You have pretty decent weather for most of the year with winters being cool and rarely very cold. Summer can be draining with the heat and humidity do you might want to rent a place with a pool. After you get settled in and start meeting your neighbors, go to Cluck-U Chicken. How bad can a place be when they have a Cluck-U Chicken place close to where you live? The name alone is worth moving to Fort Meade! If you are looking for something more along the lines of traditional food, hit Zandi's Grill on Veterans Highway. They are only open for breakfast and lunch but their burgers and onion rings are incredible. If you don't mind driving a mile or so down the road, head over to the Crab Galley for the best seafood you will ever have the pleasure of tasting. They have a host of options but their crab cakes get rave reviews online and the shrimp salad is outstanding.

If you are looking for a great watering hole, where you can hang out with friends, catch the game and drink copious amounts of ice cold beer then you want The Bank Shot Bar and Grill. This sports bar features 17 televisions, 19 pool tables, a dart room and is one of the largest bards in this part of the state. The food here is excellent with the top honors going to the Nachos Grande and the wings. You have five different options on the wings from nice and mild to call the fire department hot!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Meade?
The average rent price for Fort Meade rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,740.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Meade?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Meade area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Meade?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Meade from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

