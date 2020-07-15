45 Apartments For Rent Near HCC

AL
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
40 Units Available
Wilde Lake
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
38 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,881
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1401 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
16 Units Available
Wilde Lake
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
37 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,730
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1582 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just seven miles west of I-95. Newly renovated luxury units have energy efficient appliance packages, storage space, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Property offers a clubhouse, courtyard, 24-hour gym, and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
11 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,457
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1160 sqft
Just a short distance away from the Mall of Columbia, shopping, and dining. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, and patio/balcony. Resident have access to pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
17 Units Available
Wilde Lake
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,306
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
12 Units Available
Harpers Choice
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
6 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
7 Units Available
Harpers Choice
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1067 sqft
Comfortable units with large walk-in closets, breakfast bars, wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home washers/dryers and private patios/terraces. Close to Wilde Lake High School and Swansfield Elementary. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36 PM
2 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36 PM
2 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,145
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakland Mills
6244 Parallel Ln
6244 Parallel Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Available July 23, 2020.Single family split level with one car garage and 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths! This home is located in a quiet cul de sac neighborhood.Hardwoods throughout the home.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hickory Ridge
12201 Green Shoot Court
12201 Green Shoot Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 End Town home 3 spacious levels with expansive Living Room and huge country kitchen style kitchen. Table space area opens to elevated deck with a view. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, ceramic tiled floors.

Last updated July 15 at 07:45 AM
1 Unit Available
Hickory Ridge
7808 RIVER ROCK WAY
7808 River Rock Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2932 sqft
Luxurious townhouse with all the upgrades and bump out 3 level s with 2-car garage Main level has open & airy layout w/ gleaming hardwood floors recessed lighting & plenty of windows! Kitchen has huge island, granite countertops & stainless steel

Last updated July 15 at 07:45 AM
1 Unit Available
Harpers Choice
5040 JERICHO ROAD
5040 Jericho Road, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3816 sqft
Spacious brick front colonial. ~The community is adjacent to the Hobbits Glen golf course. ~Enjoy a view of trees from the rear patio or deck. ~The family room has a two-story ceiling and a gas fireplace. ~The foyer has a two-story ceiling.

Last updated July 15 at 07:45 AM
1 Unit Available
Harpers Choice
5218 WINDING STAR CIRCLE
5218 Winding Star Circle, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
Simply gorgeous beautifully renovated end unit town home. Four bedrooms, 3.

