Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5356 Cuthbert Ave
5356 Cuthbert Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Location
5356 Cuthbert Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
3 br. 1ba. row house, finished basment washer dryer, Nice homeowner block, fenced in front and rear yard. Close to transit.
Call to schedule showing
Jack
4109891044 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4583255)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5356 Cuthbert Ave have any available units?
5356 Cuthbert Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5356 Cuthbert Ave have?
Some of 5356 Cuthbert Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5356 Cuthbert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5356 Cuthbert Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5356 Cuthbert Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5356 Cuthbert Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5356 Cuthbert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5356 Cuthbert Ave offers parking.
Does 5356 Cuthbert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5356 Cuthbert Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5356 Cuthbert Ave have a pool?
No, 5356 Cuthbert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5356 Cuthbert Ave have accessible units?
No, 5356 Cuthbert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5356 Cuthbert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5356 Cuthbert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
