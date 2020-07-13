All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like The Metropolitan of Baltimore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

The Metropolitan of Baltimore

Open Now until 5pm
6101 Loch Raven Blvd · (410) 618-1143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Loch Raven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,728

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,783

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$1,784

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan of Baltimore.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
lobby
trash valet
valet service
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
Reward yourself! We're improving your lifestyle with contemporary apartment finishes and amenities. The Metropolitan of Baltimore, the areas newest mid-rise apartment homes, is conveniently located to shopping, dining and all the services you could want to satisfy your every need. Just minutes from the Inner Harbor, Towson, Hunt Valley and White Marsh.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
limit: 0
Parking Details: Surface lot. Gated Parking with Guard on site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metropolitan of Baltimore have any available units?
The Metropolitan of Baltimore has 8 units available starting at $1,728 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Metropolitan of Baltimore have?
Some of The Metropolitan of Baltimore's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan of Baltimore currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan of Baltimore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metropolitan of Baltimore pet-friendly?
No, The Metropolitan of Baltimore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does The Metropolitan of Baltimore offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan of Baltimore offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan of Baltimore have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Metropolitan of Baltimore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan of Baltimore have a pool?
Yes, The Metropolitan of Baltimore has a pool.
Does The Metropolitan of Baltimore have accessible units?
No, The Metropolitan of Baltimore does not have accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan of Baltimore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metropolitan of Baltimore has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Metropolitan of Baltimore?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity