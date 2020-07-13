Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan of Baltimore.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
lobby
trash valet
valet service
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
Reward yourself! We're improving your lifestyle with contemporary apartment finishes and amenities. The Metropolitan of Baltimore, the areas newest mid-rise apartment homes, is conveniently located to shopping, dining and all the services you could want to satisfy your every need. Just minutes from the Inner Harbor, Towson, Hunt Valley and White Marsh.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
limit: 0
Parking Details: Surface lot. Gated Parking with Guard on site.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Metropolitan of Baltimore have any available units?
The Metropolitan of Baltimore has 8 units available starting at $1,728 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Metropolitan of Baltimore have?
Some of The Metropolitan of Baltimore's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan of Baltimore currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan of Baltimore is not currently offering any rent specials.