Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4906 Pembridge Ave
4906 Pembridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4906 Pembridge Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Still under construction Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5329030)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4906 Pembridge Ave have any available units?
4906 Pembridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4906 Pembridge Ave have?
Some of 4906 Pembridge Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4906 Pembridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Pembridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Pembridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 Pembridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4906 Pembridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4906 Pembridge Ave offers parking.
Does 4906 Pembridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Pembridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Pembridge Ave have a pool?
No, 4906 Pembridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Pembridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 4906 Pembridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Pembridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 Pembridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
