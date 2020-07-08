Rent Calculator
454 ELRINO STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:20 PM

454 ELRINO STREET
454 Elrino Street
No Longer Available
Location
454 Elrino Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well cared for owner unit available now for rent. Close to JH Bayview and major highways as well great access to the city attractions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 454 ELRINO STREET have any available units?
454 ELRINO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 454 ELRINO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
454 ELRINO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 ELRINO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 454 ELRINO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 454 ELRINO STREET offer parking?
No, 454 ELRINO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 454 ELRINO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 ELRINO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 ELRINO STREET have a pool?
No, 454 ELRINO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 454 ELRINO STREET have accessible units?
No, 454 ELRINO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 454 ELRINO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 ELRINO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 454 ELRINO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 ELRINO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
