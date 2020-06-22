All apartments in Baltimore
4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE
4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE

4232 Park Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4232 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Spacious two bedroom apartment with living room and a storage space. Laminate wood floors through out and Tile in the kitchen. The kitchen includes a gas stove and refrigerator. Plus, full bathroom with nice size mirror and tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have?
Some of 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4232 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
