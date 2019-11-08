All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

415 N Bend Rd

415 North Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

415 North Bend Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Westgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1f9caa0e0 ---- Great apartment for rent. Ground level. Nice wood floors. Large living room. Beautiful tile in bathroom. Free parking in lot. Convenient to stores and restaurants. Laundry room on site. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 N Bend Rd have any available units?
415 N Bend Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 N Bend Rd have?
Some of 415 N Bend Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 N Bend Rd currently offering any rent specials?
415 N Bend Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N Bend Rd pet-friendly?
No, 415 N Bend Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 415 N Bend Rd offer parking?
Yes, 415 N Bend Rd does offer parking.
Does 415 N Bend Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 N Bend Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N Bend Rd have a pool?
No, 415 N Bend Rd does not have a pool.
Does 415 N Bend Rd have accessible units?
No, 415 N Bend Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N Bend Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 N Bend Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
