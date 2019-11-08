415 N Bend Rd

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1f9caa0e0 ---- Great apartment for rent. Ground level. Nice wood floors. Large living room. Beautiful tile in bathroom. Free parking in lot. Convenient to stores and restaurants. Laundry room on site. Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
