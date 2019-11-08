415 N Bend Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1f9caa0e0 ---- Great apartment for rent. Ground level. Nice wood floors. Large living room. Beautiful tile in bathroom. Free parking in lot. Convenient to stores and restaurants. Laundry room on site. Available Now!