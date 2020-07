Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction recently renovated air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Awesome location just steps from Broadway Market and all that Fells Point has to offer. This is a brand new spectacular renovation with New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Windows, Floors, Central A/C and a rear patio. Move right in and call this home!