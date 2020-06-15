3804 Boarman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Porch Front - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home with finished basement. Granite Kitchen countertop. New Carpet throughout. Freshly painted. Nice back yard with parking pad in the rear. A must see!!!