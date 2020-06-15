Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3804 Boarman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3804 Boarman Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:55 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3804 Boarman Avenue
3804 Boarman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Callaway - Garrison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3804 Boarman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Porch Front - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home with finished basement. Granite Kitchen countertop. New Carpet throughout. Freshly painted. Nice back yard with parking pad in the rear. A must see!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3804 Boarman Avenue have any available units?
3804 Boarman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3804 Boarman Avenue have?
Some of 3804 Boarman Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3804 Boarman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Boarman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Boarman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3804 Boarman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3804 Boarman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Boarman Avenue offers parking.
Does 3804 Boarman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Boarman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Boarman Avenue have a pool?
No, 3804 Boarman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Boarman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3804 Boarman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Boarman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Boarman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland