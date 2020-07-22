/
/
/
callaway garrison
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
401 Apartments for rent in Callaway - Garrison, Baltimore, MD
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3945 Penhurst ave
3945 Penhurst Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 2 Bedroom Townhome with washer and dryer - This upgraded Two bedroom townhome features two nice size bedrooms stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, central air, full-size washer and dryer, front yard and backyard in a quiet
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3606 Garrison Boulevard - 3
3606 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
This property is fresh paint with wall to wall carpet great location for downtown near mall walking distance bus.ready to moved in. Multiple family dwelling three separate apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Callaway - Garrison
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$720
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
663 sqft
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
4 Units Available
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
696 sqft
Sequoia Manor Apartments in AshburtonSequoia Manor offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Ashburton, one of the finest residential districts of Northwest Baltimore - close to everything you need.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
5 Units Available
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes away from Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park, as well as major bus lines, these apartments offer many amenities. Units were recently renovated with access to on-site laundry and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
4 Units Available
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$799
960 sqft
This community offers on-site parking, laundry facilities and a pet-friendly environment. Units include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and are cable-ready. The property is convenient to Forest Park Market and the Liberty Recreation Center.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4624 Pimlico Rd
4624 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Updated Townhome Available Now - Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 Narcissus Ave Unit 2B
5802 Narcissus Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment on Quiet Block Property Highlights -Spacious Rooms -New Carpet -2 Level Apartment -Quiet Block -Large Backyard for Entertaining -Section 8 Accepted (RLNE5755880)
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2920 Grantley Ave
2920 Grantley Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house for $1,000 a month!!! - Check out this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house located on Grantley St 21215. This lovely home has hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of space & washer & dryer in the basement.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4505 N Rogers Ave
4505 North Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom EOG townhome with a covered front porch leading to a spacious living room and hardwood floors, as well as an updated kitchen with a separate dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3903 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
3903 Fairview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
900 sqft
This Charming Brick Townhome style apartment is waiting for you. Two Bedrooms, One Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Brand New Appliances to be installed with an eat-in kitchen. Back yard access and grilling area. Housing Vouchers are Welcomed.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3138 SEQUOIA AVENUE
3138 Sequoia Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
This stunning property has been completely updated top to bottom with fresh paint, new carpet, new appliances, updated bath and the list goes on.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2927 ROCKROSE AVENUE
2927 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom row home in Park Circle.
Results within 5 miles of Callaway - Garrison
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
14 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
11 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$959
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1150 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
38 Units Available
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
41 Units Available
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,194
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
61 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
873 sqft
Regardless if you're looking for exciting city living, an abundant nightlife, smashing sports and entertainment, music, downtown shopping, amazing food, or the quiet peace of the water, Baltimore offers it all, and Camden Court is only a few steps
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,105
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDLochearn, MDWoodlawn, MDArbutus, MDGarrison, MDMilford Mill, MDRandallstown, MD