Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

3740 Brooklyn Avenue

3740 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3740 Brooklyn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this Beautiful Remodeled Home on Corner End Unit Fenced Lot. Open Porch and Detached Garage or Storage Room. Full Walk out level storage basement Add Family Room SS Appliances, Separate Dining Room Jacuzzi Bathtub.

(RLNE4936048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
3740 Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Brooklyn Avenue have?
Some of 3740 Brooklyn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Brooklyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Brooklyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3740 Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Brooklyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3740 Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3740 Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3740 Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
