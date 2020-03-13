Rent this Beautiful Remodeled Home on Corner End Unit Fenced Lot. Open Porch and Detached Garage or Storage Room. Full Walk out level storage basement Add Family Room SS Appliances, Separate Dining Room Jacuzzi Bathtub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3740 Brooklyn Avenue have?
Some of 3740 Brooklyn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
