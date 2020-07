Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Available Now!! Gorgeous renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Washer/dryer, Central Air. Beautifully redone! Hardwood floors, Ceramic tile flooring, Quiet neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping. Fenced in yard, Portico in the front, large family room in the finished basement, with extra room for the 4th bedroom. Great home for a family. Call Pay Your Rent Property Management for a showing! 410-558-0066