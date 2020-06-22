All apartments in Baltimore
3431 LEVERTON AVENUE

3431 Leverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Leverton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Highland Town area. It has living room with decorative fireplace with mantel . There is a nice rear courtyard, an open kitchen, and an updated bathroom. Make an appt. today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE have any available units?
3431 LEVERTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE have?
Some of 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3431 LEVERTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 LEVERTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
