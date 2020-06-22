3431 LEVERTON AVENUE

Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Highland Town area. It has living room with decorative fireplace with mantel . There is a nice rear courtyard, an open kitchen, and an updated bathroom. Make an appt. today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
