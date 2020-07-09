3405 GREENWAY 302

Amenities

Rarely available unit in The Geneva Condominiums located adjacent to the Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus. These units do not come onto the open market very frequently. This bright unit has its own private entrance. The unit has a large living/dining area with built in cabinets with shelving. The spacious kitchen has room for a kitchen table. The master bedroom shares a Jack and Jill bathroom with the rest of the unit. There is a second bedroom with its own separate entrance for anyone who might want to have a roommate. There is also a half bath. The unit has a storage space assigned to it in the basement. Common laundry facilities are located on each floor. The gas for cooking is included in the monthly condo fee. The apartment is steps away from the JHU Homewood campus, Charles Village, many restaurants and many services. City neighborhood parking permit required for street parking.