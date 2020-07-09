All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3405 GREENWAY 302
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:55 AM

3405 GREENWAY 302

3405 Greenway · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Greenway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Johns-Hopkins - Homewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rarely available unit in The Geneva Condominiums located adjacent to the Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus. These units do not come onto the open market very frequently. This bright unit has its own private entrance. The unit has a large living/dining area with built in cabinets with shelving. The spacious kitchen has room for a kitchen table. The master bedroom shares a Jack and Jill bathroom with the rest of the unit. There is a second bedroom with its own separate entrance for anyone who might want to have a roommate. There is also a half bath. The unit has a storage space assigned to it in the basement. Common laundry facilities are located on each floor. The gas for cooking is included in the monthly condo fee. The apartment is steps away from the JHU Homewood campus, Charles Village, many restaurants and many services. City neighborhood parking permit required for street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 GREENWAY 302 have any available units?
3405 GREENWAY 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3405 GREENWAY 302 currently offering any rent specials?
3405 GREENWAY 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 GREENWAY 302 pet-friendly?
No, 3405 GREENWAY 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3405 GREENWAY 302 offer parking?
Yes, 3405 GREENWAY 302 offers parking.
Does 3405 GREENWAY 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 GREENWAY 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 GREENWAY 302 have a pool?
No, 3405 GREENWAY 302 does not have a pool.
Does 3405 GREENWAY 302 have accessible units?
No, 3405 GREENWAY 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 GREENWAY 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 GREENWAY 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 GREENWAY 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 GREENWAY 302 does not have units with air conditioning.

