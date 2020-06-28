Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM
3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE
3330 Chestnut Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3330 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE have any available units?
3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3330 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
