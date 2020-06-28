All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3312 Foster Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3312 Foster Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3312 Foster Ave

3312 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3312 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3312 Foster Ave Available 05/16/20 Gorgeous Canton 2bd/2.5ba home with off-street parking! Available 6/15/2020! - Gorgeous Canton 2bd/2.5ba home located in the heart of Canton! Shining hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer and half bath on main level! Separate dining and living room. Spacious kitchen with dishwasher and ample counter space perfect for entertaining! Upstairs features two master suites with full updated bathrooms. Main master bath has a walk-in shower with tile surround. Ceiling fans on lower and upper level. Large bedroom closets. Unfinished basement with tons of space for storage. One off-street parking space. Approx 1445 sq feet. This is a MUST SEE! Utilities not included. Available 6/15/2020!

Showings will resume in early June!

Super convenient to the amazing restaurants, bars and shopping that Canton has to offer!

Pet policy: Dogs and cats allowed upon owner approval. Case by case basis. Pet fees.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4461560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Foster Ave have any available units?
3312 Foster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Foster Ave have?
Some of 3312 Foster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Foster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Foster Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Foster Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3312 Foster Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Foster Ave offers parking.
Does 3312 Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 Foster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 3312 Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 3312 Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Foster Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland