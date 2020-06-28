Amenities

3312 Foster Ave Available 05/16/20 Gorgeous Canton 2bd/2.5ba home with off-street parking! Available 6/15/2020! - Gorgeous Canton 2bd/2.5ba home located in the heart of Canton! Shining hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer and half bath on main level! Separate dining and living room. Spacious kitchen with dishwasher and ample counter space perfect for entertaining! Upstairs features two master suites with full updated bathrooms. Main master bath has a walk-in shower with tile surround. Ceiling fans on lower and upper level. Large bedroom closets. Unfinished basement with tons of space for storage. One off-street parking space. Approx 1445 sq feet. This is a MUST SEE! Utilities not included. Available 6/15/2020!



Showings will resume in early June!



Super convenient to the amazing restaurants, bars and shopping that Canton has to offer!



Pet policy: Dogs and cats allowed upon owner approval. Case by case basis. Pet fees.



