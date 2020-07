Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard doorman game room green community guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table sauna trash valet

Rising 21 stories over Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles, The Zenith has redefined Baltimore living. Sophisticated. Stunning. Spectacular. This is apartment living at its finest. With its sleek and modern style, The Zenith is one of the most recognizable buildings in downtown Baltimore. The interior spaces of The Zenith are well-designed and beautifully decorated. Apartment homes are spacious, with huge windows overlooking downtown. Living here means indulging in convenience, including our astonishing amenities package and our on-site retailers, like Frank & Nics Restaurant below. Welcome home to The Zenith.