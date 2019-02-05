All apartments in Baltimore
328 S Mount St
328 S Mount St

328 South Mount Street · No Longer Available
Location

328 South Mount Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Baltimore 2 bedroom townhome - Property Id: 198115

Single family 2 br. 1 bath beautiful townhouse in quiet neighborhood. New kitchen and upgraded bath. Freshly painted. Minutes from inner harbor.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 S Mount St have any available units?
328 S Mount St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 S Mount St have?
Some of 328 S Mount St's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 S Mount St currently offering any rent specials?
328 S Mount St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 S Mount St pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 S Mount St is pet friendly.
Does 328 S Mount St offer parking?
No, 328 S Mount St does not offer parking.
Does 328 S Mount St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 S Mount St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 S Mount St have a pool?
No, 328 S Mount St does not have a pool.
Does 328 S Mount St have accessible units?
No, 328 S Mount St does not have accessible units.
Does 328 S Mount St have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 S Mount St does not have units with dishwashers.

