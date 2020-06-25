All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2586 Druid Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2586 Druid Park Dr
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

2586 Druid Park Dr

2586 Druid Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2586 Druid Park Dr, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Home!
Modern design with an awesome open layout!
Awesome Master bedroom with Tall ARCHED ceilings and large closet!
Brand new kitchen w new appliances and tons of cabinet space.
Huge dining area with glass walkout FRENCH Patio Doors!
New hardwood floors - new bathroom w vanity - two tone paint - recessed fixtures - central air - washer/dryer - rear yard and deck!

(RLNE4871190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 Druid Park Dr have any available units?
2586 Druid Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2586 Druid Park Dr have?
Some of 2586 Druid Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2586 Druid Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2586 Druid Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 Druid Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2586 Druid Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2586 Druid Park Dr offer parking?
No, 2586 Druid Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2586 Druid Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2586 Druid Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 Druid Park Dr have a pool?
No, 2586 Druid Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2586 Druid Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2586 Druid Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 Druid Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2586 Druid Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland