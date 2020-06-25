2586 Druid Park Dr, Baltimore, MD 21215 Park Circle
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Home! Modern design with an awesome open layout! Awesome Master bedroom with Tall ARCHED ceilings and large closet! Brand new kitchen w new appliances and tons of cabinet space. Huge dining area with glass walkout FRENCH Patio Doors! New hardwood floors - new bathroom w vanity - two tone paint - recessed fixtures - central air - washer/dryer - rear yard and deck!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
