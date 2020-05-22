2514 Marbourne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom townhouse available. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, a kitchen including a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, spacious living room and a full bathroom. This property is located on a quiet street. Relax in your front or back yard while the kids play. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill, and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train. We are pet friendly.

Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse Doctor, School Teacher or in the Military? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.