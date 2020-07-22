/
531 Apartments for rent in Lakeland, Baltimore, MD
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
2733 Rittenhouse Ave
2733 Rittenhouse Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1116 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted throughout.
3008 Elizabeth Ave
3008 Elizabeth Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$973
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
2711 Round Rd
2711 Round Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bedroom/1 bathroom w/ updated kitchen - THIS TWO BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN CHERRY HILL. IT IS MINUTES FROM CHERRY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HARBOR HOSPITAL. CONVENIENT TO I-895, I-95 AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.
2429 Washington Blvd
2429 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Qualifications: - No previous eviction - No debt to a landlord - Background check - Makes 3X the rent Remodeled beautiful home with original wood floors, new cabinets, granite tops and new appliances, and Finished basement.
802 REGIS COURT
802 Regis Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
Charming 3 bed one full bath town house ready to move in. New 2nd floor carpet, newly painted, new washer. Sunny windows through out, Spacious LR w/ walk out to fully fenced yard. Main level laundry. Spacious bedrooms, Storage shed,.
3127 BERO ROAD
3127 Bero Road, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath interior townhouse with fenced front and backyard. Brand new laminate flooring on lower level and new carpet on upper level. Close to 95, UMBC, 695 & BWI.
2304 Cedley Street
2304 Cedley Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
3 BR townhome in Westport off of 295 located minutes from Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards and Baltimore Inner Harbor.
1706 Wickes Avenue - 1
1706 Wickes Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Home with Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinets, All Stainless Appliances & new Back Splash. Gleaming Hardwood Floors on 1st & 2nd Floors. Remodeled Bath on Upper Level. Lower Level with Full Bath.
1914 BREITWERT AVENUE
1914 Breitwert Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
928 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1914 BREITWERT AVENUE in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,194
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
873 sqft
Regardless if you're looking for exciting city living, an abundant nightlife, smashing sports and entertainment, music, downtown shopping, amazing food, or the quiet peace of the water, Baltimore offers it all, and Camden Court is only a few steps
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,454
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,164
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,470
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,105
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$720
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
