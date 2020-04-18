Rent Calculator
2508 West Baltimore Street
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
2508 West Baltimore Street
2508 West Baltimore Street
No Longer Available
Location
2508 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Row Home, With wood floors and a jet tub. Contact us today to check it OUT!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have any available units?
2508 West Baltimore Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2508 West Baltimore Street have?
Some of 2508 West Baltimore Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 2508 West Baltimore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2508 West Baltimore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 West Baltimore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 West Baltimore Street is pet friendly.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street offer parking?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not offer parking.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have a pool?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have accessible units?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
