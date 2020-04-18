All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2508 West Baltimore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2508 West Baltimore Street
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

2508 West Baltimore Street

2508 West Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2508 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Row Home, With wood floors and a jet tub. Contact us today to check it OUT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have any available units?
2508 West Baltimore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 West Baltimore Street have?
Some of 2508 West Baltimore Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 West Baltimore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2508 West Baltimore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 West Baltimore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 West Baltimore Street is pet friendly.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street offer parking?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not offer parking.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have a pool?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have accessible units?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 West Baltimore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 West Baltimore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland