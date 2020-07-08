All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM

2421 Druid Hill Avenue

2421 Druid Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1.5 baths with hardwood floor, and brick walls in common areas and central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have any available units?
2421 Druid Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2421 Druid Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Druid Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Druid Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue has units with air conditioning.

