Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2421 Druid Hill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2421 Druid Hill Avenue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2421 Druid Hill Avenue
2421 Druid Hill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2421 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1.5 baths with hardwood floor, and brick walls in common areas and central air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have any available units?
2421 Druid Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2421 Druid Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Druid Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Druid Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Druid Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2421 Druid Hill Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland