All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 23 S Abington Ave.
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
23 S Abington Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
1 of 3
23 S Abington Ave
23 South Abington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23 South Abington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Carroll South
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Affordable 4 bedroom with garage - Please call 717-707-7079 to schedule an appointment
(RLNE5135579)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 S Abington Ave have any available units?
23 S Abington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 23 S Abington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
23 S Abington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 S Abington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 S Abington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 23 S Abington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 23 S Abington Ave offers parking.
Does 23 S Abington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 S Abington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 S Abington Ave have a pool?
No, 23 S Abington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 23 S Abington Ave have accessible units?
No, 23 S Abington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 23 S Abington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 S Abington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 S Abington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 S Abington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
