This beautifully updated rental home is conveniently located in Roland Park. The serene backyard offers a nice getaway from city life with relaxing scenes and a play area for the kids. For the tenants convenience, weekly lawn care, monthly tree treatment and mosquito spraying until October is included. This 5 bedroom home is large enough to fit your family comfortably. You can be settled in just in time for the new school year starts!