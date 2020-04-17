All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

214 S ATHOL AVENUE

214 South Athol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

214 South Athol Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious home with upgrades. Conveniently located close to 695, 95 and bus routes.Property features and upgrades include fresh paint, hardwood floors, 3 spacious bedrooms,upgraded kitchen and newer windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 S ATHOL AVENUE have any available units?
214 S ATHOL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 214 S ATHOL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
214 S ATHOL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 S ATHOL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 214 S ATHOL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 214 S ATHOL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 214 S ATHOL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 214 S ATHOL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 S ATHOL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 S ATHOL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 214 S ATHOL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 214 S ATHOL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 214 S ATHOL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 214 S ATHOL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 S ATHOL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 S ATHOL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 S ATHOL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
