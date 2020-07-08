2125 Bolton St Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Reservoir Hill



Property Highlights

-Everything is Brand New

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Granite Countertops

-Deck off of Kitchen for Entertaining

-Washer & Dryer in Unit

-Walking Distance to Druid Hill Park & Baltimore Zoo

-Close to Downtown



(RLNE5698704)