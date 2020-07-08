All apartments in Baltimore
2125 Bolton St Unit 3

2125 Bolton St · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Bolton St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Reservoir Hill

Property Highlights
-Everything is Brand New
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertops
-Deck off of Kitchen for Entertaining
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Walking Distance to Druid Hill Park & Baltimore Zoo
-Close to Downtown

(RLNE5698704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

