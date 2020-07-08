All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM

2032 Kennedy Ave

2032 Kennedy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Kennedy Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms 1 bathroom, partial finished basement, wood flooring, front porch, Pet friendly.
3 bedroom, 1 bath, partial finished basement, porch front house, all bedrooms are large. no carpet. security deposit is $1150.00, pet are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Kennedy Ave have any available units?
2032 Kennedy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Kennedy Ave have?
Some of 2032 Kennedy Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Kennedy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Kennedy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Kennedy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 Kennedy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2032 Kennedy Ave offer parking?
No, 2032 Kennedy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2032 Kennedy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Kennedy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Kennedy Ave have a pool?
No, 2032 Kennedy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Kennedy Ave have accessible units?
No, 2032 Kennedy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Kennedy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 Kennedy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

