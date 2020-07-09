Rent Calculator
2021 E Lanvale St
Last updated January 6 2020 at 5:33 AM
1 of 1
2021 E Lanvale St
2021 East Lanvale Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2021 East Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nicely maintained home with finished basement. Nice neighborhood. Call or text today for showing at 443-500-7502.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 E Lanvale St have any available units?
2021 E Lanvale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2021 E Lanvale St currently offering any rent specials?
2021 E Lanvale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 E Lanvale St pet-friendly?
No, 2021 E Lanvale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2021 E Lanvale St offer parking?
No, 2021 E Lanvale St does not offer parking.
Does 2021 E Lanvale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 E Lanvale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 E Lanvale St have a pool?
No, 2021 E Lanvale St does not have a pool.
Does 2021 E Lanvale St have accessible units?
No, 2021 E Lanvale St does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 E Lanvale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 E Lanvale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 E Lanvale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 E Lanvale St does not have units with air conditioning.
