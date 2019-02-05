All apartments in Baltimore
1730 CLARKSON STREET
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

1730 CLARKSON STREET

1730 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Historic Federal Hill townhouse w/ modern upgrades! Original brick front & charming marble entry stairs open into a main level living room w/ hardwood floors, exposed brick walls & ornamental fireplace, dining area, high bar granite counter tops, stainless appliances & rare main level powder/half bathroom. Upstairs features 2 nice size bedrooms w/ master walk-in closet & 2 full bathrooms. Plus rear off-street parking! Perfect for roommates or a young family. Tenant vacated early June, professionally cleaned & move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 CLARKSON STREET have any available units?
1730 CLARKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 CLARKSON STREET have?
Some of 1730 CLARKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 CLARKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1730 CLARKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 CLARKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1730 CLARKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1730 CLARKSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1730 CLARKSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1730 CLARKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 CLARKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 CLARKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1730 CLARKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1730 CLARKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1730 CLARKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 CLARKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 CLARKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
