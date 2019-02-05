1730 CLARKSON STREET

Amenities
Historic Federal Hill townhouse w/ modern upgrades! Original brick front & charming marble entry stairs open into a main level living room w/ hardwood floors, exposed brick walls & ornamental fireplace, dining area, high bar granite counter tops, stainless appliances & rare main level powder/half bathroom. Upstairs features 2 nice size bedrooms w/ master walk-in closet & 2 full bathrooms. Plus rear off-street parking! Perfect for roommates or a young family. Tenant vacated early June, professionally cleaned & move in ready!