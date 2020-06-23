All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1619 Normal Ave

1619 Normal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Normal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Darley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4664957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Normal Ave have any available units?
1619 Normal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Normal Ave have?
Some of 1619 Normal Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Normal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Normal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Normal Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Normal Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Normal Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Normal Ave offers parking.
Does 1619 Normal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Normal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Normal Ave have a pool?
No, 1619 Normal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Normal Ave have accessible units?
No, 1619 Normal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Normal Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Normal Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
