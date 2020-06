1440 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

BRAND NEW GIGANTIC RENOVATION ON SOUGHT AFTER BLOCK IN FEDERAL HILL. GLISTENING HARDWOODS CASCADE THROUGHOUT. ENJOY CUSTOM CABINETRY, UPGRADED TRIM AND PAINT PACKAGE, IMPORTED TILE, QUARTZ WATERFALL COUNTERTOPS IN CHEFS KITCHEN, UPGRADED SS APPLIANCE PACKAGE, DESIGNER LIGHTING, TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, HIGH CEILINGS, TONS OF STORAGE, WALK IN CLOSETS, WALK IN SHOWERS. SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOMS WITH 5 BATHROOMS. SURROUND SOUND BUILT IN SPEAKERS WITH BLUETOOTH RECEIVER THROUGHOUT. 2 TIER ROOF DECK FOR ENTERTAINING WITH STUNNING VIEWS. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAY, LOCAL SHOPPING, AND DINING. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!