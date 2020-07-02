Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
139 North Patterson Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
139 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Patterson Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome available in Patterson Park! Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland