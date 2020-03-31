All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:25 AM

1101 West Hamburg Street

1101 West Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 West Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for rent 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Walking distance to the Orioles and Ravens stadiums, casino and Federal Hill. Completely renovated 14ft. wide end unit townhouse. 10ft. ceilings. Rear parking pad. Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors. Jetted tub. Exposed exterior/interior brick walls. Unfinished basement. 2nd floor rear deck and roof top deck with stadium view!

Pet friendly 50 lbs or less!

Contact: Showing Agent (Willow Halling), (443) 794-5633, willowhalling@kw.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 West Hamburg Street have any available units?
1101 West Hamburg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 West Hamburg Street have?
Some of 1101 West Hamburg Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 West Hamburg Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 West Hamburg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 West Hamburg Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 West Hamburg Street is pet friendly.
Does 1101 West Hamburg Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 West Hamburg Street offers parking.
Does 1101 West Hamburg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 West Hamburg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 West Hamburg Street have a pool?
No, 1101 West Hamburg Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 West Hamburg Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 West Hamburg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 West Hamburg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 West Hamburg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
