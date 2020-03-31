1101 West Hamburg Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for rent 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Walking distance to the Orioles and Ravens stadiums, casino and Federal Hill. Completely renovated 14ft. wide end unit townhouse. 10ft. ceilings. Rear parking pad. Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors. Jetted tub. Exposed exterior/interior brick walls. Unfinished basement. 2nd floor rear deck and roof top deck with stadium view!



Pet friendly 50 lbs or less!



Contact: Showing Agent (Willow Halling), (443) 794-5633, willowhalling@kw.com