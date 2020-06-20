Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1030 MCDONOGH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1030 MCDONOGH STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1030 MCDONOGH STREET
1030 McDonogh St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1030 McDonogh St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
GOURMET KITCHEN, PRIVATE PARKING PAD, QUITE BLOCK IN UP COMING NEIGHBORHOOD, ROOF TOP DECK, BEAUTIFUL NEW HARD WOOD FLOORING, MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1030 MCDONOGH STREET have any available units?
1030 MCDONOGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1030 MCDONOGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1030 MCDONOGH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 MCDONOGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1030 MCDONOGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1030 MCDONOGH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1030 MCDONOGH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1030 MCDONOGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 MCDONOGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 MCDONOGH STREET have a pool?
No, 1030 MCDONOGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1030 MCDONOGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1030 MCDONOGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 MCDONOGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 MCDONOGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 MCDONOGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 MCDONOGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland