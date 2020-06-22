Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 Central
105 Central Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
105 Central Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SPECTACULAR LOFT SPACE! ... the LOFT kitchen / LIVING ROOM is Large 20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Central have any available units?
105 Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Somerville, MA
.
Is 105 Central currently offering any rent specials?
105 Central isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Central pet-friendly?
No, 105 Central is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Somerville
.
Does 105 Central offer parking?
No, 105 Central does not offer parking.
Does 105 Central have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Central does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Central have a pool?
No, 105 Central does not have a pool.
Does 105 Central have accessible units?
No, 105 Central does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Central have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Central does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Central have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Central does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
