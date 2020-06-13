Apartment List
261 Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
1 of 49

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Powder House
8 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,415
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Mystic River
25 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,165
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Mystic River
15 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
376 Washington St.
376 Washington Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
20 Sterling St
20 Sterling Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1800 sqft
High end 4 bed 2 bath condo available July 1st. The condo consists of the second and third floor of a two family house. The third floor has the master suite with a sun filled bedroom, master bath, closets with custom built ins, and in suite laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Powder House
1 Unit Available
69 Prichard Avenue
69 Prichard Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
900 sqft
69 Prichard Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
7 Illinois
7 Illinois Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
1430 sqft
2 BED/2BH, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bath, Library, 24HR Fitness Center, Pool, Outdoor Theater, Clubroom, Conference Room, 1 Garage Parking Inc EXTRA LARGE LOFT Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
58 Medford St.
58 Medford Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
48-50 Derby
48 Derby St, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,775
1250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
101 Heath St.
101 Heath Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,185
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Powder House
1 Unit Available
15 Crocker St.
15 Crocker Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
999999 sqft
Large second & third floor 4 bed/1 bath duplex apartment in a two family house close to Porter & Davis Sq.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
14 Marion St.
14 Marion Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
850 sqft
Location location location! Make this your home and you will be just minutes away from Union and Inman Square.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
39 Mansfield St.
39 Mansfield Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Fantastic apartment for a great price! Your new apartment home features hardwood floors, an updated eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher and small pantry, three season porch and private laundry! One standard bedroom and one larger bedroom that has a walk in

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
19 Buckingham St.
19 Buckingham Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1419 sqft
Very spacious 4bed/2bath only five minutes to Inman Square. Third floor unit with great natural light and large front deck and a 2nd deck off a bedroom for outdoor enjoyment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
94 Heath St.
94 Heath Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
380 Washington St.
380 Washington Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,485
1150 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
103 Marion St.
103 Marion Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,785
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
18 Bond St.
18 Bond Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,585
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
26 Bolton St.
26 Bolton Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
50675 sqft
Fantastic 3 bed 1 full bath, 1 half bath apartment on 2nd floor of multi-family right in Inman Square! Hardwood floors throughout, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, Eat in kitchen with dishwasher.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
21 Walker St.
21 Walker Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1350 sqft
Truly wonderful 4 bed 2 bathrooms in the Davis Square area of Somerville right at Powderhouse Circle! The apartment features 3 floors of livings space! 2 bedrooms apiece (4 total) on each the first and second floor with two living rooms (one on the

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Davis Square
1 Unit Available
9 Jay St.
9 Jay Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
1900 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath apartment PERFECTLY LOCATED just steps from the heart of Davis Square. This sun-soaked unit features a renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and a dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
75 Garrison Ave.
75 Garrison Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
950 sqft
This is a very nice and charming 1st floor apartment with hardwood floors and high ceilings. It enjoys natural woodwork and lots of original details.There is shared laundry in the basement. It has a front and back porch and a very nice shared yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
13 Adrian St.
13 Adrian Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1100 sqft
Completely renovated four bedroom one bathroom apartment on the second and third floors of a two family home in Somerville.
City Guide for Somerville, MA

"I'm gonna take a lover / Gonna take her back to Somerville /Show her around the neighborhood, re-case the place and settle down /Gonna take a lover /Take her back to Somerville" (-Pernice Brothers, "Somerville")

Somerville is a small city in terms of land, with only about four square miles within its limits; yet, it's the 17th most densely populated city in the country. It's known for being the best run city in Massachusetts, as rated by the Boston Globe in 2006, and it received the All American City Award, not just once, but twice.One of the main focal points here are the numerous city squares located throughout the city, including Assembly, Ball, Davis, Magoun, and Union Square, all of which feature some of the city's oldest homes and buildings. Somerville has 83 locations within its borders that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That's a lot of historic places packed into just 4 square miles.

Having trouble with Craigslist Somerville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Somerville, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Somerville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

