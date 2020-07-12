/
winter hill
220 Apartments for rent in Winter Hill, Somerville, MA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Pembroke St Unit 2
30 Pembroke St, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful this ultra modern 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the second and third floor in a two family house located in East Somerville.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
124 Walnut St.
124 Walnut Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,640
1550 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
27 Howe St.
27 Howe Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Large oversized studio apartment available in Winter Hill multi-family house. Large studio space, eat-in-kitchen. Good closet space. Heat and Hot Water included. Laundromat nearby. Clean and quiet building in a very quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
43 Thurston St.
43 Thurston Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2000 sqft
MODERN DUPLEX APARTMENT IN SOMERVILLE STAINLESS STEAL EAT IN KITCHEN PANTRY FREE LAUNDRY 3 OR 4 CAR PARKING BIG ROOMS, 2 FLOORS GAS HEAT AND NEW WINDOWS CALL STEPHEN OR TEXT AT 617-290-2520 Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
115 Highland
115 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
116 Thurston St.
116 Thurston Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
550 sqft
Available NOW: The apartment is a large beautiful and totally renovated unit. The rent INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING GAS.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
110 Thurston St.
110 Thurston Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
500 sqft
110 Thurston Street, #4, Somerville $2,075 available 1/1/2021 The rent INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. This 3 room, 1 bedroom apartment is just a few steps to many shops, restaurants and public transportation/bus line.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
77 Bonair St.
77 Bonair Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
600 sqft
1 bedroom currently being gut renovated! Photos of identical unit BUT this unit will have more updated appliances and bath! Flexible move-in date around Feb 1, 2020. Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
14 Stickney Ave.
14 Stickney Avenue, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1st this 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment is located on Stickney Ave in Somerville's Winter Hill Neighborhood and Features: Video Tours - 3 Bedrooms - 1 Modern Bathroom - Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances - Hardwood
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
124 Sycamore
124 Sycamore Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
9-1 : This 2 bed 1 bath is in a wonderfully accessible and quiet area of Somerville. Recent renovations, includes 1 parking space in a plowed parking lot.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
15 Dartmouth St.
15 Dartmouth Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
9999 sqft
3-Bed/1-Bath on Darthmouth Street in Somerville. Available February 1st. Rent is $2500 a month. Great Space: Spacious Living Room, Large Bedrooms, Plenty of Windows, Huge Modern Kitchen, Updated Modern Bath and Hardwood Floors.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
3 Lee St.
3 Lee Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
470 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
7 Pembroke Street Unit - 1
7 Pembroke Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1194 sqft
Fabulous large Philadelphia style condo located in the heart of Winter Hill.
Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
88 Gilman Street
88 Gilman Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
88 Gilman Street Apt #3, Somerville, MA 02145 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
17 Sycamore Ter.
17 Sycamore Terrace, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
984 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3BR located in the Winter Hill area of Somerville. Easy bus to Sullivan and Davis Sq T stops, I-93 just a few minutes drive. Unit has one large, one medium, and one smaller bedroom, all with closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
17 Dartmouth St.
17 Dartmouth Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
9999 sqft
3-Bed/1-Bath on Darthmouth Street in Somerville. Available February 1st. Rent is $2500 a month. Great Space: Spacious Living Room, Large Bedrooms, Plenty of Windows, New Modern Kitchen, Updated Modern Bath, Hardwood Floors and a Huge 3 Season Porch.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
191 School Street
191 School Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
This is a must see! Stunningly updated first floor apartment available for 9/1 move in! BRIGHT 2 bed + office. Granite and stainless kitchen with great storage for kitchenware, brand new dishwasher and laundry units.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
85 Gilman St.
85 Gilman Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1250 sqft
This apartment has been recently renovated. It has three full size bedrooms, two full modern bathrooms and large living room. It features hardwood floors, high ceilings, Samsung stainless steel appliances, dishwasher/disposal, granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Hill
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,545
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,614
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,325
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,888
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,274
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
18 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
