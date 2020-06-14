Apartment List
/
MA
/
somerville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

296 Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA with garage

Somerville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mystic River
15 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
7 Illinois
7 Illinois Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
1430 sqft
2 BED/2BH, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bath, Library, 24HR Fitness Center, Pool, Outdoor Theater, Clubroom, Conference Room, 1 Garage Parking Inc EXTRA LARGE LOFT Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
94 Beacon St.
94 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny 6th floor modern apartment with more than 700 square feet of space. Modern kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal. Modern bathroom. Hardwood floors. Elevator. Garage parking included. On-site laundry. Hot water included. Available July 1st.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
435 Washington St.
435 Washington Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1024 sqft
Recently renovated duplex condo available for rent in Kirkland Village. This unit is centrally located on the line of Cambridge and Somerville with-in close proximity to Harvard Campus, Harvard Square and the T.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
21 Properzi way
21 Rev Nazareno Properzi Way, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1055 sqft
upper floor skylights, 1055 sq ft huge Large luxury two bedroom deleaded, dog and cat friendly, eat in kitchen, two full baths, elevator, free garage parking, central a/c easy walk to cafe, stores and Harvard, carefree modern living, designer

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
80 Webster
80 Webster Avenue, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
490 sqft
Contemporary style studio with high ceiling just a couple steps from Cambridge. Look no further! Don't miss this quality constructed condo at Union Place.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
434 McGrath Highway
434 Mcgrath Highway, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1069 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Prospect Hill: new apartment community featuring all of the amenities you would expect from a Downtown Luxury Building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Powder House
1 Unit Available
1 Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Green, Somerville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home features bamboo floors, breakfast bar, designer bathroom, stainless steel appliances, track lighting, insulated & expansive windows, in-home laundry and a walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Kendall Square
58 Units Available
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,427
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
857 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
West End
47 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,285
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
West End
25 Units Available
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,905
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1183 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Kendall Square
34 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,206
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,924
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Mid-Cambridge
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,890
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,415
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
45 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
18 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
East Cambridge
23 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,520
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,725
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,257
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Cambridge
17 Units Available
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,753
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1211 sqft
In the heart of East Cambridge, steps from the Charles River and a short walk from the Cambridge Riverview Center and MIT. Pet-friendly with gym, parking and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Cambridge
13 Units Available
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,739
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,421
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,387
1103 sqft
Located within easy walking distance of MIT. Smoke-free building features underground parking, a rooftop deck and an on-site gym. Excellent transport links. Green space, shopping and dining all available nearby.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
West End
32 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,225
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
City Guide for Somerville, MA

"I'm gonna take a lover / Gonna take her back to Somerville /Show her around the neighborhood, re-case the place and settle down /Gonna take a lover /Take her back to Somerville" (-Pernice Brothers, "Somerville")

Somerville is a small city in terms of land, with only about four square miles within its limits; yet, it's the 17th most densely populated city in the country. It's known for being the best run city in Massachusetts, as rated by the Boston Globe in 2006, and it received the All American City Award, not just once, but twice.One of the main focal points here are the numerous city squares located throughout the city, including Assembly, Ball, Davis, Magoun, and Union Square, all of which feature some of the city's oldest homes and buildings. Somerville has 83 locations within its borders that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That's a lot of historic places packed into just 4 square miles.

Having trouble with Craigslist Somerville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Somerville, MA

Somerville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSomerville 3 BedroomsSomerville Apartments under $1,700Somerville Apartments with Balcony
Somerville Apartments with GarageSomerville Apartments with GymSomerville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSomerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Apartments with ParkingSomerville Apartments with Pool
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryerSomerville Dog Friendly ApartmentsSomerville Furnished ApartmentsSomerville Pet Friendly PlacesSomerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music