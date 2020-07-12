/
/
/
powder house
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
244 Apartments for rent in Powder House, Somerville, MA
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,545
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Maxwell's Green
7 Maxwells Green, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,535
540 sqft
Apartment Features: Breakfast Bar Designer Bathrooms Energy Star Appliances Expansive Windows High Efficiency Heating/Cooling Systems High Efficiency Lighting Insulated Fiberglass Windows Linen Closets Low Flow Plumbing Fixtures Pendant Dining Room
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
94 Morrison Ave.
94 Morrison Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
900 sqft
Available NOW - August 1st. Excellent Davis Square 3bd/2bth with hardwood floors, condo-quality kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, luxurious baths. On-site laundry and storage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
373 Highland Ave.
373 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
853 sqft
Modern two bed with open feel, good sized living room with open kitchen area, Kitchen has granite counter tops, nice cabinets, D&D, two bedroom,a/c, , Marble bath wow!!, two full baths, elevator building, laundry on site with smart card, large 1190
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
120-122 Rogers Ave.
120 Rogers Ave, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
750 sqft
September 1st. Extra charming top floor 2bd steps to shops and more in Ball Square. Hardwood floors throughout, fully equipped eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher/disposal, central AC, clawfoot tub, private porch and on-site laundry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
72 Hall Avenue
72 Hall Avenue, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1800 sqft
72 Hall Avenue Apt #3, Somerville, MA 02144 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Murdock St 2-5
14 Murdock St, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2-5 Available 09/01/20 Renovated w/parking near Davis Square! - Property Id: 290850 - EASY WALK TO DAVIS SQUARE!!!! -Renovated Building - Heat, Hot Water and 1 off street parking included - Available 9/1 -A/C-Dishwasher-Disposal-Granite
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
33 Albion St.
33 Albion Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Charming and sunny 2 bed unit with private entrance close to Davis and Inman Square (20 mins walk to both). Gleaming hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, historic period hutch in dining room, spacious living room, nice sized bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
243 Highland Ave.
243 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
80 Josephine Ave.
80 Josephine Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Walk to Davis Square in 10 minutes or less. Big 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a Three-Family. Recently renovated, hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. Terms: One year lease
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1 Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Green, Somerville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home features bamboo floors, breakfast bar, designer bathroom, stainless steel appliances, track lighting, insulated & expansive windows, in-home laundry and a walk-in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
204 Cedar St.
204 Cedar Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1050 sqft
Newly Finished Hardwood Floors. Great Layout. Large Kitchen and Living Room. 2 Off Street Parking Included 18 LB washer/dryer in building for tenant use! A Must See this one will go quickly.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
106 Central Street
106 Central St, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1200 sqft
106 Central Street, Somerville, MA 02143 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Available 9/1.
1 of 16
Last updated January 5 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
203 Highland Ave.
203 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
357 Highland Ave.
357 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1600 sqft
2nd & 3rd floor duplex unit minutes to Davis Square featuring: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - Modern, fully equipped eat in kitchen! - Kitchen pantry + bonus storage room! - Spacious & sun filled living room! - 4 generously sized bedrooms! - Lots
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
86 Morrison Ave.
86 Morrison Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
Large and sunny two bed in Davis Square near Red Line! 8 to 10 mins walk to many trendy caf s, restaurants, bars, theater and other hip urban amenities! This unique renovated home has a gorgeous custom built kitchen with a meticulously designed sink
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
246 Highland Avenue
246 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
46 Highland Avenue Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02143 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
135 Morrison Ave.
135 Morrison Avenue, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
864 sqft
SEPT 1ST -- This one bed, one bathroom apartment is located in a beautifully maintained multifamily on a quiet street less than a half mile to Davis Square. It is a second floor unit with high ceilings, hardwood floors and plenty of sunlight.
Results within 1 mile of Powder House
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
7 Units Available
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
86 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
22 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAEverett, MABelmont, MAWinchester, MAMelrose, MA