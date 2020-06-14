Apartment List
/
MA
/
somerville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

130 Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Somerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Spring Hill
3 Units Available
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,945
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Winter Hill
2 Units Available
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,850
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting in Winter Hill, this building was built in the 1930s and offers a wide selection of amenities, including hardwood floors, modern kitchens and bathrooms, walk-in closets, and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
986 Broadway
986 Broadway, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
986 Broadway #2, Somerville See video tour below. Click the link or copy and paste. https://youtu.be/MtJPgeaD_34 Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in Somerville. Close to Davis, and Tufts. Living room and dinning room. Front and rear porches.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
455 Somerville Ave.
455 Somerville Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
Available July 1. First floor apartment in three family house. New everything- modern kitchen with new appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
39 Gilman St.
39 Gilman Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW unit! Be one of the first to enjoy this modern unit with central AC, two full baths, hardwood floors, and stainless/granite kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Winter Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Pembroke St Unit 2
30 Pembroke St, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful this ultra modern 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the second and third floor in a two family house located in East Somerville.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
187 Tremont St 2
187 Tremont Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Somerville nr Inman: charming 1 br, yard, parking - Property Id: 244280 Somerville near Harvard, MIT, GSD, Union and Inman Squares and red line at Central: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, eat-in kitchen,

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
8 Gilson Ter 2
8 Gilson Terrace, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Sunny Porter Sq.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
14 Murdock St 2-5
14 Murdock St, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2-5 Available 09/01/20 Renovated w/parking near Davis Square! - Property Id: 290850 - EASY WALK TO DAVIS SQUARE!!!! -Renovated Building - Heat, Hot Water and 1 off street parking included - Available 9/1 -A/C-Dishwasher-Disposal-Granite

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Teele Square
1 Unit Available
206 Holland Street
206 Holland Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
1300 sqft
2 Available 09/01/20 Wow, a huge multi level mansion of a home only 6 minutes to Davis Sq with easy access to the red line mbta. This massive apartment features: 4 bedrooms + large office, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
98 Moreland Street
98 Moreland Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
2 Available 09/01/20 Space and value! Well kept, recently renovated 2BR close to 93, Magoun, and Sullivan. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, central AC, spacious layout, and coin-op laundry in building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
35 Hancock Street
35 Hancock Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
1 Available 09/01/20 This one wont last long! Spacious 3BR with nice hardwood floors, CENTRAL A/C, FREE laundry in basement, and only 1/3 mile to Porter Sq Red Line! All bedrooms are large with closets and unit gets great natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Magoun Square
1 Unit Available
1 Nashua St 1
1 Nashua Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Brand New Magoun Sq 1BR - PETS OK - JULY 1ST! - Property Id: 267527 Virtual Tour: Can send apartment video via email upon request Asking First ($2500), Security ($2500), + agent fee ($2500) due up front.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
28 Belknap St
28 Belknap Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Sweet 4 Bed 2 Bath in Teele Sq! BRAND NEW 4BR with high end appliances and refinished hardwood floors, TWO modern baths, and porches. All good sized bedrooms with closets and pets are negotiable. Property is located about .

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
41 Mount Pleasant St.
41 Mount Pleasant Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom apartment with brand new hardwood floors and awesome ceiling height right down the street from a Sullivan sq Train stop, restaurants, markets, coffee shops and more ! Great location-- one minute to the T.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
35 Charnwood
35 Charnwood Road, Somerville, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located with in minutes of Davis and Porter Square.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Teele Square
1 Unit Available
11 Clarendon
11 Clarendon Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
10 Hall St.
10 Hall Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
887 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and laundry in unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
25 Atherton St.
25 Atherton Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1017 sqft
Must see beautiful and spacious two-bedroom condominium. This charming space boasts 16 foot living room ceilings, as well as substantial renovations and updates. Custom window frames, custom lighting, and ceiling fans complete the living room area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
15 Crocker St.
15 Crocker Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
999999 sqft
Large second & third floor 4 bed/1 bath duplex apartment in a two family house close to Porter & Davis Sq.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
39 Mansfield St.
39 Mansfield Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Fantastic apartment for a great price! Your new apartment home features hardwood floors, an updated eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher and small pantry, three season porch and private laundry! One standard bedroom and one larger bedroom that has a walk in

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
19 Buckingham St.
19 Buckingham Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1419 sqft
Very spacious 4bed/2bath only five minutes to Inman Square. Third floor unit with great natural light and large front deck and a 2nd deck off a bedroom for outdoor enjoyment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
259 Summer St.
259 Summer Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
700 sqft
Conveniently located garden level sunny two bedroom with updated kitchen and stunning Bamboo hardwood floors! Near Porter and Davis Square, the Red Line and close to Union and Inman Square.
City Guide for Somerville, MA

"I'm gonna take a lover / Gonna take her back to Somerville /Show her around the neighborhood, re-case the place and settle down /Gonna take a lover /Take her back to Somerville" (-Pernice Brothers, "Somerville")

Somerville is a small city in terms of land, with only about four square miles within its limits; yet, it's the 17th most densely populated city in the country. It's known for being the best run city in Massachusetts, as rated by the Boston Globe in 2006, and it received the All American City Award, not just once, but twice.One of the main focal points here are the numerous city squares located throughout the city, including Assembly, Ball, Davis, Magoun, and Union Square, all of which feature some of the city's oldest homes and buildings. Somerville has 83 locations within its borders that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That's a lot of historic places packed into just 4 square miles.

Having trouble with Craigslist Somerville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Somerville, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Somerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSomerville 3 BedroomsSomerville Apartments under $1,700Somerville Apartments with Balcony
Somerville Apartments with GarageSomerville Apartments with GymSomerville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSomerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Apartments with ParkingSomerville Apartments with Pool
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryerSomerville Dog Friendly ApartmentsSomerville Furnished ApartmentsSomerville Pet Friendly PlacesSomerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music