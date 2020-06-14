130 Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA with hardwood floors
Somerville is a small city in terms of land, with only about four square miles within its limits; yet, it's the 17th most densely populated city in the country. It's known for being the best run city in Massachusetts, as rated by the Boston Globe in 2006, and it received the All American City Award, not just once, but twice.One of the main focal points here are the numerous city squares located throughout the city, including Assembly, Ball, Davis, Magoun, and Union Square, all of which feature some of the city's oldest homes and buildings. Somerville has 83 locations within its borders that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That's a lot of historic places packed into just 4 square miles.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Somerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.