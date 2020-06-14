/
1 bedroom apartments
167 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
760 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Mystic River
25 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
669 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Mystic River
14 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Spring Hill
3 Units Available
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Winter Hill
2 Units Available
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
605 sqft
Sitting in Winter Hill, this building was built in the 1930s and offers a wide selection of amenities, including hardwood floors, modern kitchens and bathrooms, walk-in closets, and more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
187 Tremont St 2
187 Tremont Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Somerville nr Inman: charming 1 br, yard, parking - Property Id: 244280 Somerville near Harvard, MIT, GSD, Union and Inman Squares and red line at Central: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, eat-in kitchen,
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
14 Murdock St 2-5
14 Murdock St, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
600 sqft
Unit 2-5 Available 09/01/20 Renovated w/parking near Davis Square! - Property Id: 290850 - EASY WALK TO DAVIS SQUARE!!!! -Renovated Building - Heat, Hot Water and 1 off street parking included - Available 9/1 -A/C-Dishwasher-Disposal-Granite
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
19 Cherry Street
19 Cherry Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1000 sqft
2 Available 07/01/20 Available July.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Magoun Square
1 Unit Available
1 Nashua St 1
1 Nashua Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Brand New Magoun Sq 1BR - PETS OK - JULY 1ST! - Property Id: 267527 Virtual Tour: Can send apartment video via email upon request Asking First ($2500), Security ($2500), + agent fee ($2500) due up front.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
41 Mount Pleasant St.
41 Mount Pleasant Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
One bedroom apartment with brand new hardwood floors and awesome ceiling height right down the street from a Sullivan sq Train stop, restaurants, markets, coffee shops and more ! Great location-- one minute to the T.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Putnam
30 Putnam Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
600 sqft
Arguably one of the Best, Happening and Hippest Locations in Somerville/Cambridge! Your New Fully Furnished Rental Home Features: Central Heat and AC and all New Modern /High-End Kitchen with a Stainless Steel Gas Range, SS Appliances, and Lovely
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
22 Woodbine St.
22 Woodbine Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
900 sqft
2018 New Construction. This 900 square foot 3rd floor 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
94 Beacon St.
94 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
764 sqft
Sunny 6th floor modern apartment with more than 700 square feet of space. Modern kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal. Modern bathroom. Hardwood floors. Elevator. Garage parking included. On-site laundry. Hot water included. Available July 1st.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
35 Derby
35 Derby Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Available! Great Ten Hills' 1 bedroom unit! HUGE ROOF DECK right off the living room! This is a great space, good size living room and bedroom with gigantic closet, plenty of storage at the back and shelving for shoes, etc.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
35 Elm St.
35 Elm Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
9/1 Beautiful Porter Square 1 bedroom apartment. Excellent Porter Square location on Cambridge / Somerville line. Walk to Porter square redline T-Stop in 4 minutes, as well as restaurants, the supermarket, restaurants, two fitness centers, etc.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
61 Columbus Ave.
61 Columbus Avenue, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
This lovely Prospect Hill / Union Square home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Close to Harvard Square, MIT, 93 and Boston. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, microwave.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
7 Waldo St.
7 Waldo Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
622 sqft
INMAN SQ! 1 Bed 1 Bath- Heat Included! 1 OFF-ST Parking Included! Laundry on-Site, HW floors. Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Winter Hill
1 Unit Available
112 Sycamore St.
112 Sycamore Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
700 sqft
Top / Penthouse Condo on top floor end unit. Spacious and ready to move in this updated condominium. Updated kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel appliances , new maple cabinets and granite counter top.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
100 Fellsway West
100 Fellsway West, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
700 sqft
Fantastic unit! Has it all. 1 Bed 1 Bath with IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, central A/C, 1 Parking space included! Right on the edge of Foss Park, close to Assembly Square mall and Assembly Orange Line T Stop.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
80 Webster
80 Webster Avenue, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
490 sqft
Contemporary style studio with high ceiling just a couple steps from Cambridge. Look no further! Don't miss this quality constructed condo at Union Place.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
135 Morrison Ave.
135 Morrison Avenue, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
864 sqft
This one bed, one bathroom apartment is located in a beautifully maintained multifamily on a quiet street less than a half mile to Davis Square. It is a second floor unit with high ceilings, hardwood floors and plenty of sunlight.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Winter Hill
1 Unit Available
75 Bartlett
75 Bartlett Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
Rarely available, top floor unit located in Somerville's charming Winter Hill, available for June 1st.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Winter Hill
1 Unit Available
116 Thurston St.
116 Thurston Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
550 sqft
Available NOW: The apartment is a large beautiful and totally renovated unit. The rent INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING GAS.
